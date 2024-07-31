News & Insights

GSK

ViiV Healthcare Reports Positive Data For 2-Drug Regimen DOVATO In HIV-1 Treatment

July 31, 2024 — 10:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Specialist HIV company ViiV Healthcare Wednesday announced a positive data from PASO DOBLE phase IV randomized clinical trial of 2-drug regimen DOVATO compared to the 3-drug regimen BIKTARVY for the treatment of HIV-1 over 48 weeks of therapy.

The open-label, randomized multicentre clinical trial met its primary endpoint. The company said safety was comparable through week 48.

The company, established by GSK Plc. (GSK) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) also noted that the average weight gain in participants taking 2-drug regimen DOVATO was lower than those taking 3-drug regimen BIKTARVY.

In the PASO DOBLE clinical trial, 553 people living with HIV and virally suppressed switched treatment.

Currently, GSK's stock is trading at $38.79, down 2.46 percent and Pfizer's stock is trading at $30.98, down 1.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

