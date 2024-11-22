News & Insights

Stocks

Videndum Sees Stake Increase by Aberforth Partners

November 22, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The Vitec (GB:VID) has released an update.

Aberforth Partners LLP has increased its stake in Videndum plc to 11.14%, owning over 10.49 million shares. Videndum, a prominent provider of hardware and software solutions for content creation, is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The move highlights growing investor interest in the company’s innovative offerings for broadcasters and independent creators.

