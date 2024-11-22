News & Insights

Videndum Prepares for Trading Update Amid Global Reach

November 22, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The Vitec (GB:VID) has released an update.

Videndum plc, a major player in the global content creation market, is set to release its pre-close trading update on December 17, 2024. The company, known for its high-quality hardware and software solutions, serves a diverse clientele including broadcasters and independent content creators. Videndum is listed on the London Stock Exchange, employing around 1,600 people across 10 countries.

