Videndum Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Videndum plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 7,922 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program aimed at eliminating new issue shares tied to a US share plan. This move ensures the company’s issued share capital remains consistent with the start of the year, maintaining stability for investors. Videndum, a key player in the content creation market, continues to be listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker VID.

