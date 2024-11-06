News & Insights

Stocks

Videndum Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

November 06, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The Vitec (GB:VID) has released an update.

Videndum plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 7,922 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program aimed at eliminating new issue shares tied to a US share plan. This move ensures the company’s issued share capital remains consistent with the start of the year, maintaining stability for investors. Videndum, a key player in the content creation market, continues to be listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker VID.

For further insights into GB:VID stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.