Victrex H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Victrex (LON:VCT) reported a modest increase in first-half revenue but lower profitability, as a weak first quarter, pricing pressure and adverse mix weighed on margins. Chief Executive Dr. James Routh, who joined the PEEK polymer specialist in January, said the company is taking “urgent actions” to address performance issues and will outline a refreshed strategy at a capital markets day in September.

For the first half, revenue rose 1% to £147.1 million, or 2% in constant currency, driven by 6% volume growth. Underlying profit before tax fell 18% to £19 million, while gross margin declined 240 basis points to 41.7%. Free cash flow was stable at £22 million, with cash conversion of 109%.

Chief Financial Officer Ian Melling said revenue improved meaningfully in the second quarter after a soft start to the year. Q2 revenue rose 7%, supported by 14% volume growth. However, average selling prices were down 4% year over year, reflecting both mix and price pressure.

China Plant Impairment Drives Reported Loss

Victrex recorded £63 million of exceptional items in the first half, primarily related to a £60.6 million non-cash impairment of its manufacturing facility in Panjin, China. After exceptional items, the company reported a loss before tax of £44 million, compared with a reported profit before tax of £17.2 million in the prior-year period.

Melling said the impairment followed a period of continuous running at the plant that showed parts of the process technology in one of the final manufacturing stages could not deliver the facility’s original nameplate capacity of 1,500 tons. He said the resulting value-in-use calculation under accounting rules produced a value of £10.2 million for the plant.

Routh emphasized that the impairment relates to operational capability, not demand in China. He said China remains Victrex’s fastest-growing region, with growth across aerospace, automotive and medical. In response to analyst questions, Routh said Victrex still expects to meet its 100-ton target for the current year and can support near- to medium-term China demand from its U.K. manufacturing capacity while options for improving the Panjin plant are assessed.

End Markets Show Mixed Performance

Victrex said Sustainable Solutions revenue rose 3%, supported by electronics, energy and industrial, and value-added resellers, or VARs. Medical revenue fell 9% due to mix, competitive pricing and order phasing, though Routh said spine sales showed signs of stabilization.

By end market, electronics volumes increased 14%, helped by a recovery in semiconductor demand linked mainly to AI-related infrastructure. Energy and industrial volumes rose 19%, with customers spending maintenance capital in a buoyant oil market. Aerospace volumes increased 9% after a slow first quarter, with stronger momentum in the second quarter and into the start of the third.

Automotive volumes declined 6%, which Routh attributed to continued challenges at European automotive OEMs, lower production and slower-than-expected electric vehicle sales. He said most Victrex automotive applications are drivetrain agnostic, though the EV upside opportunity in batteries and motors has not yet been realized.

Medical remained higher value but weaker in revenue terms. Melling said spine was stable, while non-spine saw a mix shift toward non-implantable applications and some softer pricing in certain geographies, particularly China. He also said some orders shifted into the second half.

Pricing Pressure and Cost Actions

Melling said PEEK markets remain competitive, especially in VARs and energy and industrial, where the company has accepted modest price concessions in some contract renewals and regained business previously lost on price. He said like-for-like group pricing is declining by about 1% to 2% per year.

Routh said Victrex remains a premium-priced supplier with differentiated products, but acknowledged that the company must adapt to changing competition and buying behavior. He said Victrex has put some customers on notice that surcharges may be needed depending on energy and raw material developments tied to geopolitical uncertainty, and said price increases have already been implemented in certain territories and market sectors.

The company maintained its interim dividend at 13.42 pence per share, payable June 26, representing around £11 million in cash. Net debt at the half year was £45.4 million, equal to 0.65 times net debt to underlying EBITDA, within the company’s target range.

Profit Improvement Plan and Strategy Review

Routh said Victrex has already reduced global headcount by around 10% as part of a previously announced £10 million profit improvement plan intended to deliver full-year benefits in fiscal 2027. He said the reductions have focused mainly on central and support functions rather than direct customer-facing or operational roles.

The company has also launched a new decentralized operating model with regional P&L ownership, which Routh said is intended to move decisions closer to customers. Victrex has appointed a new chief commercial officer and expects a new managing director for its medical business to join in the summer.

Routh said Victrex had become too inward-looking and slow to adapt, with a centralized structure that created complexity and left the cost base out of line with revenue and gross profit. He said the refreshed strategy will focus on “relentless execution,” stronger commercial capability, operational excellence and portfolio simplification.

As part of that simplification, Routh said Victrex is reviewing products, projects, operating sites and underperforming assets. He also said “mega-programs” will no longer be a separate feature of investor communications and will instead be assessed like other projects on a business-case basis, though technical work such as the Magma program continues.

Outlook

Victrex said momentum from the stronger second quarter has continued into the third quarter, with April described as strong and May starting well. Still, management cited macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, including potential effects on energy costs, shipping and end-market demand.

The board now expects underlying profit before tax for fiscal 2026 to be between £42 million and £44 million. Melling said the second-half improvement is expected to be supported by ongoing trading momentum, early benefits from cost actions and some manufacturing cost phasing. He also said full-year gross margin is now expected to be slightly below the prior year’s 45.3%, though improved from the first-half level.

Routh said the September capital markets day will provide more detail on the profit improvement plan, market focus areas, the new organization design and medium-term profitability ambitions.

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

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