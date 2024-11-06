Victory Metals Lists New Securities on ASX

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Victory Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 1,918,136 fully paid ordinary securities, marking a significant step in their financial strategy. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in the metals sector. The securities will be available on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code VTM.

For further insights into AU:VTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.