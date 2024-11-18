Victory Goldfields Updates Director’s Interest in Securities

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Victory Goldfields Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Brendan Clark acquired 2,250,000 performance rights, bringing his total to 2,500,000. This acquisition was made through an issue of securities as per a resolution from the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. Investors may find this update indicative of potential strategic shifts or confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:VTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.