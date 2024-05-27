News & Insights

Victory Goldfields Expands Shares on ASX

May 27, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Victory Goldfields Limited has announced the application for quotation of 11,363,636 new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX under the code VTM, with the issue date set for May 27, 2024. This move signals the company’s expansion of its financial base, inviting interest from potential investors in the stock market.

