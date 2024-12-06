Victoria's Secret Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO posted third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the top and the bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Following the results, the company’s shares increased 1.1% in the after-hour trading session yesterday.



Victoria’s Secret performed strongly across all regions, channels and major product categories during the quarter, with its key brands, Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Adore Me, exceeding the prior-year numbers. The company excelled during major retail moments, starting with PINK’s back-to-campus event in August, the launch of VSX sport in September and culminating in October’s return of the iconic VS Fashion Show. These results were driven by compelling product offerings, emotionally resonant designs and elevated brand marketing that strengthened customer engagement and storytelling.



VSCO’s Q3 in Details

Victoria’s Secret reported an adjusted loss of 50 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 64 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 86 cents.



Net sales rose 6.5% year over year to $1,347.4 million. Moreover, the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,289 million. The company’s comparable sales increased 3% on a year-over-year basis.



VSCO’s net sales from the North America channel came in at $738.1 million, up 2.1% year over year. Direct channel’s net sales rose 7.5% year over year to $411 million. Net sales from the International channel jumped 24.2% year over year to $198.3 million.

VSCO’s Margin & Costs

The gross profit increased 9.6% year over year to $468.3 million. The gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 34.8% in the quarter under review. Cost of sales was $879.1 million, down 4.9% year over year.



General, administrative and store operating expenses increased 4.1% year over year to $515 million. Interest expenses were $22.4 million, lower than $26.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

VSCO’s Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, management expects net sales to increase in the range of nearly 2% to 4% year over year. Adjusted operating income for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 is forecasted in the range of $240-$270 million. It anticipates adjusted net earnings in the band of $2.00-$2.30 per share.



The company expects net sales for fiscal 2024 to increase 1% to 2% compared to the prior guidance of down 1%. Adjusted operating income for fiscal 2024 is estimated between $315 million and $345 million compared with the previous range of $275 million to $300 million.

VSCO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VSCO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

