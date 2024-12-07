News & Insights

Stocks

Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $44 from $31 at Morgan Stanley

December 07, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to $44 from $31 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s “impressive beat and raise” quarter on outsized sales upside provides incremental conviction in its turnaround achievability. However, Victoria’s momentum could prove less evident in a challenging Q4 backdrop, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VSCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.