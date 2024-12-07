Victoria’s Secret price target raised to $44 from $31 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to $44 from $31 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s “impressive beat and raise” quarter on outsized sales upside provides incremental conviction in its turnaround achievability. However, Victoria’s momentum could prove less evident in a challenging Q4 backdrop, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

