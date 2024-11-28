News & Insights

Stocks

VicPlas International Announces Board Restructuring

November 28, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VicPlas International Ltd. (SG:569) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

VicPlas International Ltd announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, with Mr. Ng Cher Yan retiring after over nine years and Mr. Yeo Wico transitioning from an Independent Director to a Non-Executive Director. Additionally, Mr. Ng Beng Tiong and Mr. Yeo Kah Chong Mark Andrew have taken on enhanced roles within the board committees, reflecting a strategic shift in leadership.

For further insights into SG:569 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.