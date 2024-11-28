VicPlas International Announces Board Restructuring

VicPlas International Ltd. (SG:569) has released an update.

VicPlas International Ltd announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, with Mr. Ng Cher Yan retiring after over nine years and Mr. Yeo Wico transitioning from an Independent Director to a Non-Executive Director. Additionally, Mr. Ng Beng Tiong and Mr. Yeo Kah Chong Mark Andrew have taken on enhanced roles within the board committees, reflecting a strategic shift in leadership.

