Vicor (VICR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.98, changing hands as low as $56.09 per share. Vicor Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VICR's low point in its 52 week range is $38.71 per share, with $98.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.11.

