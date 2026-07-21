Vicor Corp Reports Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $49.77 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $41.19 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.2% to $143.35 million from $96.05 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.77 Mln. vs. $41.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $143.35 Mln vs. $96.05 Mln last year.

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