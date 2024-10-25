News & Insights

Vicinity Motor Faces Board Resignations Amid Receivership

October 25, 2024 — 04:39 pm EDT

Vicinity Motor (TSE:VMC) has released an update.

Vicinity Motor Corp. announced the resignation of its entire Board of Directors following a receivership order granted to the Royal Bank of Canada by the Superior Court of British Columbia. This significant change in control also led to the resignation of the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Tina Stewart, raising concerns about the company’s future operations and financial stability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

