Vicinity Motor Faces Board Resignations Amid Receivership

Vicinity Motor (TSE:VMC) has released an update.

Vicinity Motor Corp. announced the resignation of its entire Board of Directors following a receivership order granted to the Royal Bank of Canada by the Superior Court of British Columbia. This significant change in control also led to the resignation of the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Tina Stewart, raising concerns about the company’s future operations and financial stability.

