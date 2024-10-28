News & Insights

Vicinity Centres Updates on Director’s Securities Interest

October 28, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Vicinity Centres (AU:VCX) has released an update.

Vicinity Centres has announced a change in the director’s interests, with Georgina Lynch acquiring 83,937 fully paid ordinary stapled securities. This update is likely to capture the attention of investors monitoring director transactions and their potential impact on the company’s market performance.

