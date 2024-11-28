Vicinity Centres Adjusts Director Equity Incentives

Vicinity Centres (AU:VCX) has released an update.

Vicinity Centres announces a change in Director Peter Huddle’s interest, with the allotment of 1,054,456 Performance Rights under the FY2025 Equity Incentive Plan approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This update reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with long-term shareholder value.

