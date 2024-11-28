News & Insights

Stocks

Vicinity Centres Adjusts Director Equity Incentives

November 28, 2024 — 11:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vicinity Centres (AU:VCX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vicinity Centres announces a change in Director Peter Huddle’s interest, with the allotment of 1,054,456 Performance Rights under the FY2025 Equity Incentive Plan approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This update reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with long-term shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:VCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNRAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.