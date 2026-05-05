VICE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (Symbol: VICE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.34, changing hands as high as $33.55 per share. AdvisorShares Vice shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VICE's low point in its 52 week range is $31.08 per share, with $36.259 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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