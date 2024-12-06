Vicarious Surgical CFO William Kelly to leave company

Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) announced the pending departure of William Kelly, its Chief Financial Officer, to pursue other career opportunities, after nearly four years of dedicated service with the company. Kelly has served as Vicarious Surgical’s CFO since January 2021. He will assist the company to ensure minimal disruption and a successful transition of responsibilities prior to his departure, which is slated for January 2, 2025. “On behalf of the Company and Board, I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Bill for his significant contribution over the last few years,” said Adam Sachs, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Bill has been an incredible asset to Vicarious Surgical, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” The company has initiated a CFO succession process and will provide updates as appropriate.

