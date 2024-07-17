Viavi (VIAV) Solution to Boost Efficiency, Minimize Downtime

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently unveiled a new suite of sensing solutions crafted explicitly for critical infrastructure networks. The NITRO Fiber Sensing system is an innovative solution that marks a substantial step in asset monitoring and analytics across a spectrum of industries.



Integrating Distributed Temperature Sensing, Simultaneous Temperature and Strain Sensing and Distributed Acoustic Sensing technologies, NITRO Fiber Sensing will likely provide crucial insights for swift threat detection across sectors like oil, gas, water pipelines, electrical power transmission and data center interconnects. This capability is poised to help organizations mitigate damage, thereby reducing total cost of ownership and enhancing operational efficiency.



The system utilizes remote Fiber Test Heads (FTH) to monitor fiber optic cables or fiber-enabled infrastructure. By performing real-time distributed sensing along fibers, these FTHs can measure temperature and strain or detect acoustic vibrations.



Strategically deployed along power lines and pipelines, FTHs will likely deliver essential data on infrastructure health, enabling proactive maintenance to prevent downtime. The system will also generate alerts to notify operators promptly of potential threats such as human interference, vehicle movement or activities that could compromise critical assets.



Fiber optic networks form the backbone of modern communication systems, supporting everything from high-speed Internet to critical business operations. As the use of fiber optic cables increases across various industries, innovations like the NITRO Fiber Sensing system will gain significance. It further underscores VIAVI's leadership in fiber monitoring, catering to rising demands across multiple sectors reliant on fiber optics for accurate and secure operations.



Shares of Viavi have lost 29.3% over the past year against the industry’s gain of 77.2%.



Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ooma, Inc. OOMA offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. The company’s smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.90%. In the last reported quarter, Ooma delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%.



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, provides wireless products and services, cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice services to approximately 6 million customers in Chicago.



In the last reported quarter, TDS delivered an earnings surprise of 145.45%.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.

