Viavi (VIAV) Boosts 5G Network Test Capability With TMLite

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has introduced TMLite, an updated version of its flagship TM500 Network Tester.



This new solution allows vendors to enhance engineering productivity and identify software errors through functional test tools. The TMLite has been designed to give engineers an early-stage functional development tool that will help bring 5G products to market faster.



The TM500 is a scalable test system that is used for validating network performance across different cells and radio access technologies. It is in use at almost every wireless base station manufacturer around the world.



The TM500 family includes the Network Tester, an O-RU Tester, an O-DU Tester and TMLite. TMLite enables performance testing for the 5G Standalone features and delivers baseband for one 5G New Radio carrier on a commercial off-the-shelf server.



Viavi is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises and network equipment manufacturers. It is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial and defense applications.



Viavi’s solutions are well suited to meet the rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. It has a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics.



Viavi engages in targeted restructuring activities to consolidate its operations and better align businesses with evolving market conditions. This San Jose, CA-based company expects to benefit from the secular demand for 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing.



Viavi’s shares have gained 26% in the past six months compared with 13.4% growth of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Altice USA, Inc. ATUS and Vicor Corporation VICR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.