Viatris price target raised to $14 from $13 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Viatris (VTRS) to $14 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the firm’s annual healthcare conference. Piper continues to believe that to the extent that Viatris is going to see multiple expansion over time, it will take clinical/regulatory success on “innovative” brand assets.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VTRS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.