Viatris price target raised to $14 from $13 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Viatris (VTRS) to $14 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the firm’s annual healthcare conference. Piper continues to believe that to the extent that Viatris is going to see multiple expansion over time, it will take clinical/regulatory success on “innovative” brand assets.
