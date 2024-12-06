News & Insights

Viatris Elects Directors and Amends Stock Plan at Meeting

December 06, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

An announcement from Viatris ( (VTRS) ) is now available.

At its 2024 Annual Meeting, the Company elected twelve directors and approved key proposals, including the amendment of the 2020 Stock Incentive Plan to increase available shares by 49 million and ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as auditors for 2024. Notably, the 2023 executive compensation proposal narrowly missed approval, garnering 49.23% support.

