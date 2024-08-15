Viasat (VSAT) Expands Arctic Connectivity With Satellite Launch

Viasat, Inc. VSAT has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission (ASBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base. This mission, spearheaded by Heosat, a subsidiary of Space Norway, marks the deployment of two satellites — ASBM-1 and ASBM-2 — into a highly elliptical orbit (HEO), representing the first HEO mission to carry a commercial broadband service payload.



These satellites will host the GX10A and GX10B Ka-band payloads, enabling Viasat to extend its high-speed global network and deliver dedicated coverage to the Arctic region. As demand for connectivity in the Arctic increases, driven by governments, commercial mobility customers, and scientific communities, Viasat’s new payloads will play a critical role in meeting these needs. The GX10A and GX10B are expected to be operational by early to mid-2025, significantly enhancing Viasat’s global coverage capabilities.



The broader industry is poised to benefit from this advancement as it opens up new possibilities for reliable broadband services in previously underserved regions. For Viasat, this expansion into the Arctic is not just about meeting existing demand but also about positioning itself as a key player in the global satellite communications market. The company is further solidifying its market position with the ongoing construction of five additional Ka-band satellites, set to launch over the next few years.



By expanding its network and increasing its coverage, Viasat is not only addressing the connectivity challenges in the Arctic but also setting a new standard for global satellite communications, ultimately positioning itself for substantial growth in the coming years.



Other leading players in the arena in which Viasat operates are Ubiquiti Inc. UI, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL



Ubiquiti offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers has improved its visibility for future demand as well as inventory management techniques.



Clearfield is a leading provider of communication networks, telecom services and support solutions. The company is witnessing a strong demand environment, primarily driven by an effort by rural broadband operators to establish themselves as dominant broadband access providers. In addition, Clearfield is gaining traction with Tier 2 carriers that aim to extend their fiber connectivity across the country.



Headquartered in Melville, NY, Comtech is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers. Comtech’s key satellite earth station modems incorporate forward error correction and bandwidth compression technologies, which enable its customers to optimize their satellite networks by either reducing satellite transponder lease costs or increasing data.

