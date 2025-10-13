Viasat Powers Army's Next-Gen Command and Control Vision at AUSA 2025

Viasat, Inc. VSAT is set to showcase its latest advancements in battlefield connectivity at the 2025 Association of the United States Army (“AUSA”) Annual Meeting and Exposition. As warfare continues to evolve, the need for mobile, resilient and secure communications has become critical for warfighters who must operate in fast-moving, contested environments. The traditional model of establishing large, static command posts has given way to an era where mobility, stealth and rapid decision-making define mission success.

In line with this shift, the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative is transforming how information is shared across all domains. Designed to empower commanders with faster, data-driven decision-making, NGC2 integrates advanced analytics, an open architecture and resilient communications networks to deliver real-time data to soldiers on the move. Supporting these objectives, Viasat is introducing a range of innovations that enable universal connectivity across the Army, ensuring warfighters have access to secure, reliable communications both on-the-move and on-the-pause.

Among the technologies Viasat will highlight at AUSA is the Mobile Network Terminal (MNT), a next-generation solution that modernizes its long-standing Blue Force Tracking (BFT) capability. Fully compatible with existing BFT transceiver hardware, the MNT offers advanced flexibility and intelligence through software-defined radios, mesh networking and edge AI/ML capabilities. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio (SMTR) system-on-chip, it delivers 15 trillion operations per second of on-device intelligence and includes a Smart Mobility Architecture (SMARC) slot for seamless upgrades. The MNT supports multiple transport layers, including LEO, GEO and Line-of-Sight, ensuring resilient connectivity and interoperability across diverse Army platforms.

Viasat will also feature the NetAgility Mobile Router 50 (NMR-50), a compact, rugged edge router built for small-form-factor and autonomous platforms. SOCOM MODPAYLOAD compliant, the NMR-50 serves as both a communications backbone and data processing node. Viasat’s NetAgility SDN platform provides access to multiple integrated transport options and includes a neural processing unit capable of running AI workloads at the edge. The SMARC slot ensures mission adaptability and easy future upgrades as operational needs evolve.

Additionally, Viasat will showcase its Quicksilver Free Space Optical (FSO) Terminal, a resilient communications solution designed to counter electronic warfare threats. Delivering high-capacity data transmission rates of up to 10 Gbps over ranges of 50–70 km, Quicksilver provides low-latency, high-security connectivity with Low Probability of Intercept/Detect (LPI/LPD) characteristics. Supporting rapid on-the-pause deployment, it eliminates the need for radio frequency spectrum licensing. Quicksilver expands Viasat’s Free Space Optical Communications (FSOC) family, building on the success of the on-the-move Mercury FSOC terminal introduced in 2023.

Through these innovations, Viasat continues to advance the Army’s goal of achieving secure, unified and mobile communications for the modern battlefield.

Viasat is benefiting from solid momentum in information security and cyber defense, space and mission systems. Its strong bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models.

For fiscal 2026, management expects low single-digit revenue growth and flattish adjusted EBITDA year over year. Viasat expects the Communication Services segment’s revenues to be flat due to low double-digit growth in aviation services, partially offset by a lower rate of declines in fixed services and other. DAT revenue growth is anticipated to be in the mid-teens, primarily driven by strong double-digit growth in both information security and cyber defense, and space and mission systems.

VSAT Stock’s Price Performance

Viasat currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Viasat have surged 212.9% over the past year compared with the Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 37.4%.



