Viasat Bags $33.6 Mln Contract From US Air Force

September 24, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), a communication company, announced on Tuesday that it has received a $33.6 million contract, including options from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory or AFRL.

The contract is under the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet or DEUCSI program to develop and deliver Active Electronically Scanned Array or AESA systems to enable resilient satellite communications for tactical aircraft, including rotary wing platforms.

With this, the company will develop AESA systems to support resiliency with multi-band, multi-orbit, multi-vendor network access.

The DEUCSI program aims to support the use of commercial satellite connectivity and services, and address the government's need for resilient communications with a hybrid network that can leverage different frequences, orbits and providers.

