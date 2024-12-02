Viant Technology Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Viant Technology, revealing an average target of $17.67, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average has increased by 32.56% from the previous average price target of $13.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Viant Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $17.00 $12.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $12.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $18.00 $14.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $18.00 $13.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $13.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viant Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viant Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Viant Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Viant Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Through the technology, a marketer can easily buy ads on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

Viant Technology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Viant Technology's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.13% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Viant Technology's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viant Technology's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viant Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

