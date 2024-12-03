News & Insights

Vianet Group plc Announces Strategic Share Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Vianet Group plc (GB:VNET) has released an update.

Vianet Group plc has announced a share buyback program, utilizing existing cash resources to repurchase shares from the open market, aiming to reduce its share capital. The buyback will be conducted within limits set by the company’s AGM and is expected to impact daily trading volumes on AIM significantly. Investors should note that Vianet plans to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially affecting share liquidity and value.

