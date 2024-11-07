VH Global Sustainable Energy Expands Share Treasury

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc has acquired 50,000 ordinary shares at £0.7145 each to hold in treasury, expanding its treasury holdings to 26,595,468 shares. This strategic move leaves 395,903,422 shares in circulation, providing shareholders with a basis for interest calculation under FCA rules. The company’s proactive share management reflects its ongoing commitment to optimizing shareholder value.
