News & Insights

Stocks

VH Global Announces Dividend Amidst Sustainable Energy Focus

November 22, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc (GB:GSEO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Plc has declared an interim dividend of 1.42p per share for Q3 2024, with a portion designated as interest distribution. The company maintains its annual dividend target of 5.68p per share, underscoring its commitment to delivering returns amidst varying market conditions. This announcement may interest investors looking for stable dividends in the sustainable energy sector.

For further insights into GB:GSEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.