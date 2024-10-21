News & Insights

VGI Partners Ltd. Sees Reduction in Luciano Parties’ Stake

October 21, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

VGI Partners Ltd. (AU:RPL) has released an update.

VGI Partners Ltd. has seen a decrease in its substantial holding, as the voting power of the Luciano Parties has dropped from 7.88% to 6.60%. This change comes after the sale of over 4 million ordinary shares at an average of $3.53 per share. Investors might find this shift significant as it reflects potential changes in shareholder influence and market dynamics.

