VGI Partners Ltd. Sees Reduction in Luciano Parties’ Stake

VGI Partners Ltd. has seen a decrease in its substantial holding, as the voting power of the Luciano Parties has dropped from 7.88% to 6.60%. This change comes after the sale of over 4 million ordinary shares at an average of $3.53 per share. Investors might find this shift significant as it reflects potential changes in shareholder influence and market dynamics.

