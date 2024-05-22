VGI Partners Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited has issued an update on their stock buy-back program, revealing that as of the previous day, they have repurchased a total of 716,604 ordinary fully paid shares. This brings the aggregate number of shares bought back to 23,113,881, as part of their ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value through strategic buy-backs on the market.

