VGI Partners Continues Share Buy-Back Initiative

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited has announced an update to their ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 429,756 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a larger initiative, with a cumulative total of 24,380,108 shares bought back to date. The announcement made on May 27, 2024, reaffirms the company’s commitment to the program.

