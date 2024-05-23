News & Insights

Stocks

VGI Partners Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 23, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. (AU:VG1) has released an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 549,623 shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 23,830,485 shares bought back to date. The buy-back involves ordinary fully paid shares, as part of the company’s strategy to reacquire its own stock from the market.

For further insights into AU:VG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.