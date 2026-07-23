V.F. (VFC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, V.F. (VFC) was down 3.73% at $16.53. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 0.29% was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.92% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of V.F. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.68 billion, down 4.85% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.1 per share and a revenue of $9.53 billion, indicating changes of +34.15% and -0.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. V.F. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, V.F. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.35.

It is also worth noting that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 2.26 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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