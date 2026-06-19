V.F. (VFC) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for V.F. (VFC). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is V.F. due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for V.F. Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

VFC Posts Break-Even Q4 Earnings, Beats Sales Estimates

V.F. Corporation posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.



Net sales of $2,166 million beat the consensus mark of $2,128 million by 1.8%, and increased 1% year over year. The company reported breakeven earnings, against the consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents a share. In the prior-year quarter, it reported a loss of 13 cents per share.



V.F. Corp. witnessed clear momentum in the Americas. Results were led by continued global gains at The North Face and Timberland, while Vans remained softer overall but began to show early signs of improvement, highlighted by a return to growth in the Americas' direct-to-consumer business. The bottom line improved versus last year, reflecting the company’s ongoing transformation efforts and tighter execution, and management pointed to further progress in strengthening the balance sheet and reducing leverage as it heads into fiscal 2027.

V.F. Corp.’s Q4 Revenue Details

On a regional basis, revenues in the Americas rose 2% year over year on a reported basis. In the EMEA region, revenues were up 1% on a reported basis and down 9% on a constant-currency basis. Revenues in the APAC region were flat on a reported basis but down 4% on a constant-currency basis. International revenues grew 2% year over year on a reported basis but were down 7% on a constant-currency basis.



Channel-wise, wholesale revenues fell 1% on a reported basis. Direct-to-consumer revenues were up 4% year over year on a reported basis and down 1% on a constant-currency basis. Our model estimated the wholesale revenues to fall 1.1% and direct-to-consumer revenues to rise 3.9% year over year.



Revenues in the Outdoor segment improved 11% year over year on a reported basis (up 5% on a constant-currency basis) to $1,339 million. In the Active segment, revenues of $588.6 million declined 1% year over year on a reported basis and 6% on a constant-currency basis. Revenues in the All Other segment fell 29% year over year on a reported basis (down 33% on a constant-currency basis) to $237.5 million.

Financial Details of VFC

V.F. Corp. ended the fiscal year with cash and cash equivalents of $823.9 million, long-term debt of $3.52 billion and shareholders’ equity of $1.85 billion. Net debt was down $0.8 billion from the year-ago period.

What to Expect From VFC in FY27

For fiscal 2027, VFC expects revenues to increase 1-2% year over year in constant currency, supported by continued growth at The North Face, Timberland and Altra, while Vans is projected to decline in the mid-single digits with trends improving in the second half versus the first. Management also noted that first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues are expected to be down in the low single digits.



The company projected an adjusted operating margin of about 8% for fiscal 2027, driven by a higher adjusted gross margin and a lower adjusted SG&A rate versus last year. Free cash flow is expected to be flat to up from fiscal 2026’s $405 million, with operating cash flow also improving year over year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -31.6% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, V.F. has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, V.F. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

V.F. is part of the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry. Over the past month, Under Armour (UAA), a stock from the same industry, has gained 13.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Under Armour reported revenues of $1.17 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -0.8%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares with -$0.08 a year ago.

Under Armour is expected to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, representing no change from the year-ago quarter. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Under Armour has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.