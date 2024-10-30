News & Insights

VFC

VF Corporation Unveils Medium-Term Financial Targets - Quick Facts

October 30, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - VF Corporation (VFC) announced its medium-term financial targets, which include; adjusted operating margin of at least 10%; adjusted gross margin of at least 55%; adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue of 45% or lower; and net leverage of 2.5x or below. The company noted that its medium-term is defined as in fiscal year 2028.

VF plans to further reduce debt and leverage to reach its optimal capital structure. The company will continue to prioritize free cash flow and debt reduction with a goal of further reducing net leverage.

