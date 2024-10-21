VF Corp. placed on ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’ at JPMorgan

JPMorgan placed VF Corp. (VFC) on “Negative Catalyst Watch” ahead of the company’s fiscal Q2 report on October 28 while keeping a Neutral rating on the shares with a $16 price target The firm’s work points to continued wholesale challenges at The North Face, with management citing reluctance from retail partners to take on inventory risk early following a warmer start to fall and winter last year. At point of sale, JPMorgan’s work points to ongoing traffic headwinds globally across brands in the portfolio, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VFC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.