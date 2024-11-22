Vestis price target raised to $16 from $13 at Baird

Baird analyst Andrew Whittmann raised the firm’s price target on Vestis (VSTS) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said revenues fell short and pricing/customer loss headwinds will continue through F1H25, though new/incremental cost actions are taking hold, helping initial F2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to bracket consensus.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VSTS:
- Vestis price target raised to $13 from $10 at Barclays
- Vestis Corporation: Fiscal 2024 Results and 2025 Outlook
- Vestis reports Q4 EPS (2c), consensus 13c
- Vestis sees FY25 revenue $2.8B -$2.83B, consensus $$2.84B
- VSTS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.