Vestis price target raised to $16 from $13 at Baird

Baird analyst Andrew Whittmann raised the firm’s price target on Vestis (VSTS) to $16 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said revenues fell short and pricing/customer loss headwinds will continue through F1H25, though new/incremental cost actions are taking hold, helping initial F2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to bracket consensus.

