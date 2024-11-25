Vestas Wind upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded Vestas Wind (VWDRY) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of DKK 150, as part of a 2025 capital goods sector outlook. The ECB should accelerate its rate cutting cycle, which should provide more attractive financing conditions for the construction sector, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
