Vestas Wind upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

November 25, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Deutsche Bank upgraded Vestas Wind (VWDRY) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of DKK 150, as part of a 2025 capital goods sector outlook. The ECB should accelerate its rate cutting cycle, which should provide more attractive financing conditions for the construction sector, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

