News & Insights

Stocks
VERV

Verve Therapeutics price target lowered to $17 from $20 at RBC Capital

November 06, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Verve Therapeutics (VERV) to $17 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The first-gen PCSK9 program remains on enrollment pause due to ALT elevation/thrombocytopenia previously reported, but the next-gen designed to spare the toxicities has been dosed in 7 patients with no lab abnormalities reported to date, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The first-gen setback is unfortunate, but RBC is encouraged by clean safety so far for next- gen, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VERV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VERV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.