Verve Therapeutics price target lowered to $14 from $15 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Verve Therapeutics (VERV) to $14 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company announced that it has dosed seven patients with its second-generation PCSK9 base editor, VERVE-102, in the Phase 1b trial in adults living with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The next major catalyst should be VERVE-102 data in the first half of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

