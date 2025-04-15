VERV Stock Soars on Superior Efficacy in Phase I Cholesterol Study

Shares of Verve Therapeutics VERV surged 26.4% on Monday and continue to soar today after the company announced positive initial data from an early-stage study of its investigational candidate, VERVE-102, which is being developed for reducing cholesterol levels. VERVE-102 is a novel, in vivo, investigational base editing medicine.

The patient population enrolled in the phase Ib Heart-2 study comprises individuals with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and/or premature coronary artery disease — two groups that require substantial and sustained reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels.

The data readout includes 14 patients from the first three cohorts who received doses of VERVE-102 at 0.3 mg/kg, 0.45 mg/kg, or 0.6 mg/kg, respectively, with each participant having at least 28 days of follow-up as of the data cutoff date of March 13, 2025.

More on VERV’s Phase I Cholesterol Drug Study Data

Verve Therapeutics reported that a single infusion of VERVE-102 resulted in dose-dependent reductions in blood PCSK9 protein levels and LDL-C in the Heart-2 study, with an average LDL-C decrease of 53% and a maximum reduction of 69% observed among four participants in the 0.6 mg/kg dose cohort.

In cohort 1 of the study, an LDL-C reduction of 21% and s PCSK9 reduction of 46% was observed in patients receiving 0.3 mg/kg of the candidate. Patients receiving 0.45 mg/kg achieved an LDL-C reduction of 41% and a PCSK9 reduction of 53%. In cohort 3 (0.6 mg/kg dose), LDL-C reduction was 53% and PCSK9 reduction was 60%.

Additionally, Verve Therapeutics reported that VERVE-102 was well-tolerated across all dose levels. There were no reports of treatment-related serious adverse events and no clinically significant changes in alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, bilirubin or platelet levels among the 14 participants.

VERV’s Next Steps in Developing the Cholesterol Drug

The Heart-2 clinical study is currently enrolling participants in the fourth dose cohort of 0.7 mg/kg across multiple regions. As of April 7, 2025, Verve Therapeutics has administered the dose to two participants in this cohort. Early laboratory and clinical safety findings are consistent with those observed in the first three cohorts. VERV anticipates releasing final data from the dose escalation phase of the Heart-2 study, including durability outcomes, in the second half of 2025.

VERV also plans to initiate dosing in the phase II clinical study of VERVE-102 for evaluating cholesterol-lowering ability in the second half of 2025. Following the recent clearance of its investigational new drug application by the FDA, the company expects to begin enrolling patients for this study. VERV believes its current capital resources will support operations through mid-2027, including the completion of the impending phase II study.

Last week, the FDA also granted the Fast Track designation to VERVE-102 for the treatment of patient groups with hyperlipidemia and high lifetime cardiovascular risk to reduce LDL-C.

Verve Therapeutics has an ongoing collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly LLY for the PCSK9 program. Per the terms of the collaboration deal, Lilly has the option to opt in and contribute 33% of global development costs, while jointly commercializing and sharing U.S. commercialization profits and expenses equally. Although VERV retains full control over the development and commercialization of all collaboration products inside as well as exclusive rights outside the United States, Eli Lilly may play a key role in future commercialization efforts. VERV plans to submit the opt-in package to LLY and expects a decision in the second half of 2025.

