Vertu Motors Expands with Burrows Acquisition

Vertu Motors (GB:VTU) has released an update.

Vertu Motors has expanded its presence in the UK automotive market by acquiring Burrows Motor Company Limited, adding nine dealerships to its portfolio. This strategic move, funded through existing cash and borrowing facilities, strengthens Vertu’s partnerships with Toyota, Mazda, and Kia, and is expected to enhance earnings in the first full year. The acquisition aligns with Vertu’s growth strategy and aims to deliver returns exceeding the cost of capital.

