Vertu Motors Acquires Burrows Motor - Quick Facts

October 29, 2024 — 03:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vertu Motors has acquired the entire issued share capital of Burrows Motor Company Limited. Burrows is a family-owned group of dealerships operating five Toyota dealerships, two Mazda dealerships and one Kia dealership. The acquisition significantly increases Vertu brand presence in Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire adding outlets in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield, York and Worksop.

Vertu Motors noted that the Burrows Business is expected to contribute a loss for the remaining four months of the financial year to 28 February 2025 and is expected to be earnings enhancing in its first full year of ownership.

