Vertiv Holdings expands global liquid cooling portfolio with new CDUs

Vertiv announced a significant expansion of its liquid cooling product portfolio with the introduction of two new Vertiv CoolChip CDU coolant distribution unit systems. These systems enable modular, cost-effective liquid cooling deployments in data centers, making it possible to operate high-density computing for AI alongside traditional air-cooled racks. The new CDUs are on display at the Vertiv booth at SC24, the international conference for high performance computing, networking and storage, from November 19 – 22…The Vertiv CoolChip CDU 350kW model is a liquid-to-air solution that offers direct-to-chip liquid cooling support with air-based heat rejection, enabling it to easily retrofit into existing facilities and to deploy liquid cooling for direct-to-chip applications without a facility chilled water system. Both Vertiv CoolChip CDU systems can distribute coolant directly to liquid cooled chips and rear-door heat exchangers. Controls allow for fluctuating temperature and flow to match varying application demands. The systems leverage unit-to-unit communication for system-level control; redundant power feeds, pumps and filters for improved cooling availability; remote temperature, humidity and leak detection sensors; and integrated controls that enable remote monitoring and management.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VRT:
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $145 from $125 at Mizuho
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $131 from $121 at Oppenheimer
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $141 from $115 at TD Cowen
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $132 from $124 at JPMorgan
- Vertiv Holdings price target raised to $141 from $134 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.