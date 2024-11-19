Vertiv Holdings expands global liquid cooling portfolio with new CDUs

Vertiv announced a significant expansion of its liquid cooling product portfolio with the introduction of two new Vertiv CoolChip CDU coolant distribution unit systems. These systems enable modular, cost-effective liquid cooling deployments in data centers, making it possible to operate high-density computing for AI alongside traditional air-cooled racks. The new CDUs are on display at the Vertiv booth at SC24, the international conference for high performance computing, networking and storage, from November 19 – 22…The Vertiv CoolChip CDU 350kW model is a liquid-to-air solution that offers direct-to-chip liquid cooling support with air-based heat rejection, enabling it to easily retrofit into existing facilities and to deploy liquid cooling for direct-to-chip applications without a facility chilled water system. Both Vertiv CoolChip CDU systems can distribute coolant directly to liquid cooled chips and rear-door heat exchangers. Controls allow for fluctuating temperature and flow to match varying application demands. The systems leverage unit-to-unit communication for system-level control; redundant power feeds, pumps and filters for improved cooling availability; remote temperature, humidity and leak detection sensors; and integrated controls that enable remote monitoring and management.

