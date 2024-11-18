Vertiv Holdings Boosts Annual Dividend by 50%

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vertiv Holdings ( (VRT) ) has shared an announcement.

Vertiv Holdings Co has announced a 50% increase in its annual dividend, raising it from $0.10 to $0.15 per share, reflecting the company’s robust financial performance and cash flow. The quarterly dividend will start at $0.0375 per share for Class A common stock, payable on December 19, 2024. This announcement was made during an investor event in Atlanta, which coincided with Vertiv’s participation in the SC24 conference, where they showcased their latest technology.

