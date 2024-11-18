News & Insights

Stocks

Vertiv Holdings Boosts Annual Dividend by 50%

November 18, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vertiv Holdings ( (VRT) ) has shared an announcement.

Vertiv Holdings Co has announced a 50% increase in its annual dividend, raising it from $0.10 to $0.15 per share, reflecting the company’s robust financial performance and cash flow. The quarterly dividend will start at $0.0375 per share for Class A common stock, payable on December 19, 2024. This announcement was made during an investor event in Atlanta, which coincided with Vertiv’s participation in the SC24 conference, where they showcased their latest technology.

Learn more about VRT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.