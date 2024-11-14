Vertiqal Studios Achieves First EBIT Positive Quarter

Wondr Gaming Corp (TSE:VRTS) has released an update.

Vertiqal Studios has reported a record-breaking third quarter, achieving its first-ever EBIT positive quarter. The company saw a significant reduction in total expenses by 72%, contributing to an impressive financial turnaround. This marks a milestone as Vertiqal Studios continues to grow its digital-channel network and video-production capabilities.

