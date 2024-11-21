News & Insights

Stocks

Vertical Aerospace price target raised to $2 from 75c at Barclays

November 21, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) to $2 from 75c and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The Federal Aviation Administration published operating rules for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft as producers ramp up focus on international capabilities, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks investors will want to know more about plans for the U.S. and abroad with commercial operations set to commence in about 12 months.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EVTL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVTL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.