Vertical Aerospace price target raised to $2 from 75c at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) to $2 from 75c and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The Federal Aviation Administration published operating rules for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft as producers ramp up focus on international capabilities, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks investors will want to know more about plans for the U.S. and abroad with commercial operations set to commence in about 12 months.

