Is Vertex Stock Worth Buying Despite Its 105% Year-to-Date Rally?

Shares of Vertex, Inc. VERX, a leader in tax compliance and automation software, have skyrocketed 105% year to date (YTD). This impressive rally has placed Vertex among the top performers in the broader technology sector, vastly outperforming both the Zacks Internet - Software industry and The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK ETF, which posted gains of 32.6% and 22%, respectively.

While such a rally raises questions about the stock being overvalued, Vertex’s robust financial performance, strategic growth initiatives and competitive positioning suggest that it is still a compelling investment for long-term growth seekers.

Vertex’s Stellar Financial Performance Fuels Optimism

Vertex’s financial performance has been a cornerstone of its impressive stock rally. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $170.4 million, reflecting a 17.5% year-over-year increase, driven by strong growth in Software subscription revenues, which surged 20.6% to $146.3 million. This recurring revenue stream now constitutes more than 85% of Vertex’s total revenues, underscoring the stability and predictability of its business model.

Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 74% from 71.3% in the year-ago quarter, highlighting Vertex’s operational efficiency. Adjusted EBITDA soared 45% year over year to $38.6 million, reflecting a 22.7% margin. These metrics not only showcase Vertex’s ability to scale profitably but also highlight its competitive edge in delivering high-value tax solutions to its expanding client base.

Vertex’s strong outlook reinforces confidence in its long-term growth potential. For fiscal 2024, the company projects revenues to be between $663.3 million and $666.3 million, representing approximately 16% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It also projects an adjusted EBITDA of $146.9–$150.9 million, reflecting a robust margin of over 22%. This guidance demonstrates management’s confidence in sustaining Vertex’s momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 revenues and earnings also reflects continued growth momentum for Vertex.



Vertex’s Expanding Customer Base

VERX’s client roster continues to grow, with third-quarter marking the addition of several Fortune 500 companies. It now serves more than 5,300 customers across over 190 countries, including major players in retail, manufacturing, financial services, business services, communications and transport.

Its strategic alliances with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems like SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics further enhance its market reach. The integration of Vertex’s solutions into these ERP platforms makes it a go-to choice for enterprises seeking seamless tax compliance.

Vertex’s Cloud Transition Accelerates Growth

Vertex’s transition to cloud-based solutions is proving to be a major growth driver. Cloud revenues increased nearly 30% year over year in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the growing demand for flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient tax compliance tools. This shift aligns with broader industry trends as businesses increasingly adopt cloud-based platforms to streamline operations and enhance agility.

Vertex’s cloud solutions cater to complex tax environments, offering real-time data insights and automated compliance across multiple jurisdictions. This capability has positioned Vertex as a global leader in addressing the challenges posed by evolving tax regulations, providing a competitive edge over legacy systems.

How Vertex Stacks Up Against Competitors

Vertex competes with heavyweights like Intuit Inc.’s INTU TurboTax and Thomson Reuters Corporation’s TRI ONESOURCE. Unlike TurboTax, which focuses on individual tax filings, Vertex specializes in enterprise-level tax automation, serving complex, global businesses. This distinction allows Vertex to cater to a niche market that requires advanced compliance tools, giving it a strategic edge in enterprise tax solutions.

Compared to Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE, Vertex offers a more flexible and scalable cloud-based platform, making it more appealing to businesses looking to modernize their tax processes. While ONESOURCE is a formidable competitor with a robust suite of solutions, Vertex’s integration with leading ERP systems like SAP and its focus on high-growth sectors position it favorably. Its innovative approach to addressing global tax challenges gives it an edge in capturing market share in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Is Vertex’s Premium Valuation Justifiable?

Vertex’s forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 11.41x may appear lofty, but it is justified by its high-margin, recurring revenue model and strong revenue growth. Investors should view Vertex’s valuation as a reflection of its leadership in a rapidly expanding market.



Despite its 105% YTD rally, Vertex remains attractively valued, considering its growth trajectory and addressable market size. The growing complexity of global tax regulations, coupled with the rapid digitalization of tax compliance processes, provides a favorable environment for the company. The proliferation of e-commerce, cross-border trade and government-mandated e-invoicing systems is driving the demand for tax management software solutions. According to VERX, its solutions have a total addressable market size of $22 billion.

Vertex’s ongoing innovation, coupled with its growing market presence, ensures that it remains a leader in addressing the ever-evolving demand for global tax compliance. Its ability to deliver high-value, automated solutions positions it well to capitalize on industry tailwinds.

Conclusion: Buy VERX Stock Now

Vertex’s impressive financial performance, accelerating cloud transition and strategic positioning make it a strong contender in the tax compliance market. While the stock’s valuation may appear elevated, its leadership in addressing complex global tax challenges justifies the premium. For investors seeking exposure to a high-growth, future-ready company in the enterprise tax automation space, Vertex remains a compelling buy. VERX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

