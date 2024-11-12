Vertex Minerals Advances Reward Gold Mine Redevelopment

Vertex Minerals Ltd. (AU:VTX) has released an update.

Vertex Minerals Ltd. is advancing the redevelopment of the Reward Gold Mine with the mobilization of the Gekko Gravity Gold plant and essential machinery, aiming for a January commissioning. With infrastructure upgrades and a new management team on site, the company is set to leverage existing resources for a streamlined start-up. This progress marks a significant step towards beginning gold production amid challenging conditions.

